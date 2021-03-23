505 Games recently purchased the developer Infinity Plus Two, a studio that owned the rights to the Puzzle Quest match-3 series. This series started out in 2007 and is fondly remembered thanks to the fact it popularized RPG mechanics in match-3 games, adding depth to the genre, all while offering a fair price point. Of course, things have changed over the last 14 years, and now the match-3 genre is pretty much synonymous with awful monetization, especially on mobile. Well, 505 Games has just announced that it will bring Puzzle Quest 3 to mobile and PC later this year. Sadly we already know the developer plans to launch the title as a free-to-play release, so I wouldn't get my hopes up for this long-awaited follow-up since its stated direction is worrying.

505 Games has released a trailer for Puzzle Quest 3 in tandem with the announcement that the game will be released later this year. As you would expect, nothing of the game has been shown. The trailer is a cinematic. So, for now, nobody knows what the Puzzle Quest 3 will look like or how it will play.

What we do know is that the game will contain a 1-versus-1 battle system of some sort and that the story will take place 500 years after the events of the original Puzzle Quest. So at least new gameplay mechanics are planned, though I'm wary that this will simply signal the arrival of abusive F2P systems. So here's hoping 505 Games isn't planning on using its newly-acquired Puzzle Quest license to cash in. Of course, there's no way to know right now how things will pan out, so hopefully, 505 will have more to share in the future that will shed some light on how the studio plans on monetizing the title. Until then, feel free to sign up for game updates on the official website.