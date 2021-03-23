This story was originally published and last updated .
505 Games recently purchased the developer Infinity Plus Two, a studio that owned the rights to the Puzzle Quest match-3 series. This series started out in 2007 and is fondly remembered thanks to the fact it popularized RPG mechanics in match-3 games, adding depth to the genre, all while offering a fair price point. Of course, things have changed over the last 14 years, and now the match-3 genre is pretty much synonymous with awful monetization, especially on mobile. Well, 505 Games has just announced that it will bring Puzzle Quest 3 to mobile and PC later this year. Sadly we already know the developer plans to launch the title as a free-to-play release, so I wouldn't get my hopes up for this long-awaited follow-up since its stated direction is worrying.
505 Games has released a trailer for Puzzle Quest 3 in tandem with the announcement that the game will be released later this year. As you would expect, nothing of the game has been shown. The trailer is a cinematic. So, for now, nobody knows what the Puzzle Quest 3 will look like or how it will play.
What we do know is that the game will contain a 1-versus-1 battle system of some sort and that the story will take place 500 years after the events of the original Puzzle Quest. So at least new gameplay mechanics are planned, though I'm wary that this will simply signal the arrival of abusive F2P systems. So here's hoping 505 Games isn't planning on using its newly-acquired Puzzle Quest license to cash in. Of course, there's no way to know right now how things will pan out, so hopefully, 505 will have more to share in the future that will shed some light on how the studio plans on monetizing the title. Until then, feel free to sign up for game updates on the official website.
Press Release
505 GAMES ANNOUNCES PUZZLE QUEST 3, ALL-NEW INSTALLMENT TO ORIGINAL SERIES
Hit Franchise Continues Legacy as Free-to-Play Multiplatform Debut in 2021
CALABASAS, Calif. – January 21, 2021 – Global video game publisher 505 Games announced today Puzzle Quest 3 (PQ3), an all-new installment to the ground-breaking and highly successful puzzle-RPG franchise. This will be the first official release under 505 Games, following the recent acquisition of Infinity Plus Two, the Australian game development studio and creators of the critically acclaimed Puzzle Quest series, which has generated over $200 million in revenue and amassed an estimated 32 million users globally under the franchise. The team is on track to deliver PQ3 as a multiplatform free-to-play (F2P) title launching later this year.
“After an overwhelming demand from fans over the past decade for the next installment of Puzzle Quest, we're thrilled to finally reveal the development of Puzzle Quest 3,” said Steve Fawkner, CEO and Creative Lead at Infinity Plus Two. “The vision for this latest project has been years in the making, and like any good Puzzle Quest game, it's a delicate balance of gameplay, story, and strategic puzzle-solving while introducing something unexpected that will appeal to both old and new fans. We can’t wait to share PQ3.”
Puzzle Quest 3 returns to its origins, recalling the deep RPG mechanics and signature heroic storylines that made the original a standout hit within the Match-3 category. Now featuring a twist on traditional puzzle gameplay, PQ3 offers an intense 1-versus-1 battle system realized in a 3D game world. Taking place 500 years after the original Puzzle Quest, players will embark on a heroic journey across Etheria to discover the meaning behind the ancient Red Dragon's dying words.
“Puzzle Quest defined the puzzle-RPG genre, creating a beloved franchise with a rich heritage that continues to resonate with a player base of millions globally today. The work that Steve [Fawkner] and his team have done to reintroduce the franchise as a F2P experience across multiple platforms will undoubtedly reinvent the puzzle genre once again. As a unified publishing and dev team, we’ve created a path for the franchise that puts the player first so we can best serve our growing community,” said Clive Robert, Head of Free-to-Play at 505 Games.
Puzzle Quest 3 features an all-new adventure to become the ultimate hero, battling and building a legacy in thrilling head-to-head combat. The game includes an immersive battle system where players unleash torturous spells and paralyzing attacks through the power of gem-crushing in an enhanced turn-based system. Puzzle Quest 3 once again pushes the genre limits by introducing new and imaginative gameplay mechanics. The game will be available to fans worldwide, across a wide variety of mobile devices and PC later this year, with additional platforms to be announced.
Prepare for a new quest and get updates on Puzzle Quest 3 through the official game website at www.PuzzleQuest3.com, and follow us on social media: Facebook and Twitter @puzzlequest3.
- Source:
- Puzzle Quest 3,
Puzzle Quest 3 now available in early access
We didn't know when Puzzle Quest 3 would be released on Android when 505 Games announced the match-3 puzzler back in January. It would appear today is the first day of early access, so the game is available for download on the Play Store. As expected, it is a free-to-play release, and so it is packed with in-app purchases that range as high as $99.99 per item. So if you were hoping for a return to form for the series, I'm sad to today's release is not it.
Still, for those curious to see exactly what 505 Games is offering with the early access release of Puzzle Quest 3 on Android, you can grab the free install from the Play Store widget below.
Comments