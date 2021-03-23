We're only a few hours from the OnePlus launch event, but the leaks are still coming in. The OnePlus 9R 5G, a device that we didn't previously know a lot about, has already surfaced on Amazon India.

It has a very similar design to its elder siblings but we're not sure whether it'll be made of glass or some other material. The promo reveals two colorways — a black that's similar to that of the 9 Pro, and a blue that's reminiscent of the Nord.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 870 which is a slightly tweaked version of the Snapdragon 865. OnePlus has teased a gaming accessory for the 9R 5G so, it's reassuring to know that the gaming performance should be good. There's no word on RAM and storage but we can expect it to top out at 12GB and 256GB, respectively.

We're looking at a 6.55-inch 120Hz display which sounds quite similar to the one used on the OnePlus 8T. That's not the only thing the two phones have in common, though. The camera setup is identical: a 48MP Sony IMX586 wide, a 16MP ultrawide, a 5MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. It even has a 4,500mAh battery and support for 65W Warp Charge.

While the Amazon promo doesn't show a price for the 9R 5G, WinFuture has revealed pricing for the 9 and the 9 Pro. The former is expected to start from €699 whereas the latter will start from €899 — basically, the same starting price as the OnePlus 8 series.