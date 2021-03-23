At nearly $1,000, the OnePlus 9 Pro is the most expensive smartphone the company has ever released, a far cry from the days of "flagship killers." It's a pretty good phone, even if it's held back by a mediocre camera and the threat of poor update support. Software isn't the only metric to weigh when upgrading to a new device — you also have to consider how your purchase will hold up in day-to-day use. Thankfully, the OnePlus 9 Pro's hardware is solid enough to endure even the most stressful of durability tests.



Zack from JerryRigEverything managed to get his hands on the phone before this morning's official announcement, and compared to the Asus ROG Phone 5, OnePlus's new flagship passed with flying colors. The display (sans pre-installed plastic protector) scratches at a Mohs hardness level of 6, but the embedded fingerprint sensor continues to recognize prints after a few deep scrapes. Meanwhile, its AMOLED screen can resist fire for 40 seconds without any recognizable changes (for whatever that's worth). The metal edges also stand up well to a pocket knife, revealing an identical silver color underneath the frame.

The only time the OnePlus 9 Pro comes close to faltering is the bend test. A slight curve develops while being bent from the back, but it manages to withstand the pressure. When pushed from the front, the phone retracts and stops bending altogether. Without any broken glass or cracked edges, it's easy to call this a win for OnePlus. You can check out the video via the embed above for a full breakdown.