Microsoft bought Skype back in 2011, and we all know how the software turned out: It's become a bloated, buggy piece of software that's next to impossible to shut down on Windows. Fast forward ten years, and Microsoft is looking to buy yet another successful communication platform. The company has its eyes set on Discord for more than $10 billion.

Bloomberg reports that people familiar with the matter claim that Discord has been talking to multiple potential buyers, including Amazon and Epic Games, but no sale is imminent. The people still think that it's more likely that Discord will go public rather than sell, so the talks are as preliminary as they can get. Nevertheless, Bloomberg's sources claim that Discord initially reached out to Microsoft, not the other way around, so it remains an option.

Unlike Skype, which Microsoft now bundles in as a business tool for enterprises, Discord could retain its gaming-centric focus and become part of Xbox's social features if it came to a sale. That's likely also the reason why Discord is talking to Xbox chief Phil Spencer and not the company's business department.