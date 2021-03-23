Looking to boost Wi-Fi coverage around the house? Installing a mesh network could be the solution and Google's Nest Wifi system might be your best option. But it can cost a good chunk of change if you're trying to cover anything more than 5,000 sq. ft. Fortunately, refurbs are available and they're Woot's deal of the day today!

With this kit, you get three spartan-looking yet powerful barrels with good signal reach of up to 5,400 sq. ft. as well as having the power of Google Assistant, doubling as a smart speaker. Setup is simple and management via app is just as easy. You can check out our full review here.

The router plus two points usually sells for $349 new at the Google Store. Amazon has what it calls Renewed kits for $270. But sister site Woot can top that: through 11 p.m. PDT tonight or while stock lasts, you can grab a refurb pack for just $219 or $51 off at the link below.

Shipping's free for Amazon Prime members. Limit 10 units per customer.