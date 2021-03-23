More and more phone manufacturers are shipping this year's newest flagships without a charger included in the box, no matter how much they cost upfront. Plenty of us have enough AC adapters lying around to get by, but if you'd rather use this opportunity to make the jump to wireless charging, Anker has you covered. With today's Amazon Deal of the Day, you can save big on some of Anker's best wireless charging accessories.

If you're looking for a new charging pad for your phone, both the PowerWave II and PowerWave Alloy are great picks among the bunch. For those who need more than a single charging area, the PowerWave Dual Pad is an excellent upgrade. If you're ready to ditch cables altogether, Anker's wireless 10,000mAh power bank is perfect for charging on the go. And hey, if you're sticking with wires and don't mind USB 3.0, a 5-port charger is hard to beat. Check out everything included in the sale below.

As with all of Amazon's daily deals, these are only good through the end of the day, so make sure you stock up on enough chargers for every end table in your house before it's too late.