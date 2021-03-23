If you missed out on the ANNKE C800 security cameras we gave away late last year, we have an awesome opportunity for you. Our friends at ANNKE are back to hand out some newly upgraded C800 4K turret security cameras to four lucky Android Police readers. Here's what you need to know to enter:

Like its predecessor, the upgraded c800 is an IP67 weatherproof security camera designed to withstand the elements. It's capable of capturing 4K Ultra-HD footage, and it can see all the way out to 100 feet, day or night. The new C800 is also supports ONVIF, and it will work with BlueIris, Synology, and other third party NAS devices.

New on this year's C800, you'll find an expandable 256 GB SD slot that ensures you don't need to pay a monthly fee to store your footage in the cloud. This model also features a noise-canceling microphone for capturing clear, crisp audio.

If you'd rather not take your chances on being one of the lucky few who will win an ANNKE C800 4K security camera, you can grab one for just $59.99 ($50 off) over at Amazon from now through March 28th. In order to take full advantage of this offer, you'll need to click the on-screen coupon, and also be sure to use the code 207Q88H6 at checkout.

The contest will run from March 23, 2021 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on March 29, 2021. Four winners will be selected to receive an Annke C800 4K turret camera. This contest is open to participants in the United States. Good luck!

Annke C800 4K Turret Camera Giveaway (US)

