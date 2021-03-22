OnePlus waited until January to announce OxygenOS 11 would be coming to the 7 and 7T series, four full months after Android 11 went public. Following the usual round of beta testing, a stable build of OxygenOS 11 is now available for the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro, bringing several enhancements to the phones — along with some unexpected bugs and missing features. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro got a fourth open beta over the weekend, hinting that a final version should be on the way soon.

In addition to everything brought to the table by Android 11, OxygenOS 11 introduces a major visual overhaul for OnePlus phones. The near-stock appearance has been replaced with an all-new look designed to make it easier to use one-handed. This update also includes some more minor changes, including custom time ranges for dark mode and quick-reply messaging windows in Game Space. You can check out the full changelog at OnePlus's forums.

Unfortunately, this update isn't all good news. Coming alongside the bump to Android 11 is February's security patch, leaving the software already outdated by nearly two months. The always-on display added to the OnePlus 7T Pro in Open Beta 2 remains in testing and has been left out of the finished version. Worst of all, early reports from users show the camera app is subject to random crashes after upgrading.

OxygenOS 11 is making its way to the phones starting today, with wider availability over the next several days. You may want to wait until the camera issues are fixed to update.

While the 7T series gets bumped to stable, the company hasn't forgotten about the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro. Both phones received a fourth open beta with several bug fixes in tow. Open Beta 4 also finally gives OnePlus 7 owners an always-on display option, but don't expect to see it in the phone's upcoming stable build just yet.