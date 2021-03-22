Despite the announcement that Stadia has given up on developing first-party titles (and ensuant takes that the service was on its deathbed), Google seems intent on attracting new subscribers to its cloud gaming platform. In the latest effort to that end, Stadia is offering a free controller and Chromecast Ultra for anyone who buys Resident Evil Village — which is launching on the platform May 7, same as consoles and PC — by May 21.

Resident Evil Village is the eighth core game in the Resident Evil series, and follows the tack 2017's Resident Evil 7: Biohazard took. Players will again control protagonist Ethan Winters in a claustrophobic first-person perspective, but this time, in a creepy European village inhabited not only by zombie-like creatures, but also what appear to be vampires and werewolves.

There was a similar free Premiere Edition offer for Cyberpunk 2077, and that deal proved to be so popular that Google had to end it early. The kits Google is giving away normally retail for $100 (although they've been on sale lately). If you're interested, be aware that you probably won't receive your controller and Chromecast until after the game launches — or, at least, that's how the last promo like this shook out. You can still play on your phone or PC while you wait for your hardware, though. You can pre-order Resident Evil Village on Stadia here.

This is the latest in a string of generous promotional giveaways aimed at attracting Stadia subscribers. Last year, before this and the Cyberpunk giveaway, Google gave free Premiere Edition sets to YouTube Premium subscribers around the world.

That's not the only Resident Evil development on Stadia. Resident Evil 7's Gold Edition, which includes post-launch content, will join Stadia Pro's rotating selection of free games on April 1. It's a few years old, but the AAA hit is arguably Pro's biggest get so far. (The game has already been available on competing services like Amazon's Luna and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.) There's still no word about Capcom's recent remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3, though, unfortunately.

Stadia launched in late 2019, and despite early buzz from some corners about its performance and potential, has struggled to catch on, with the service reportedly falling well short of Google's expectations within its launch window. Google recently announced that it will offer to license Stadia's technology and infrastructure to third parties, casting uncertainty over the future of the platform.