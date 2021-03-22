This story was originally published and last updated .
The last time we heard about Project Cars Go was way back in 2018 when Gamevil announced the title. Apparently the racer entered into an open beta in Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands last month, and today the game is finally available on the Play Store for pre-registration, at least in the US. This should all signal that we are nearing the game's launch, not that it's easy to get excited for yet another CSR Racing clone for mobile.
Since Project Cars Go entered into an open beta in the Nordic regions of Europe in the last month (running from January 26th to March 11th), gameplay videos have popped up, which is nice to see since Gamevil has yet to provide one. Of course, there's a reason for this, the game will perform much better when it launches if nobody knows what's included, going solely off of name recognition of the popular racing series, which is why branded games are all the rage on mobile anymore. Now, if you watch the above video, you'll see that this racer does not allow steering, just like the CSR Racing series and it many clones. It's clear as day that Project Cars Go is a one-tap drag racing game, which is surprising to see after Microsoft earned a boatload of criticism with the release of a similar branded one-tap drag racer.
Of course, the big news today is that Project Cars Go is finally available on the Play Store as a pre-registration release, and the developer account on Twitter has confirmed that the game should be released sometime soon. Like many pre-registration listings, if you register you'll earn some free rewards when the game is launched, not that Gamevil has bothered to stipulate what these prizes are. What we do know is that people will be able to globally pre-register starting on February 23rd, so it looks like the current pre-reg listing in the US is part of a slow rollout.
So there it is. Project Cars Go is available for pre-registration, but since it looks and sounds like a typical cash-grab clone of a successful series, I can't say this news is very exciting. Of course, if you'd prefer to make up your own mind, you can pre-register through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.
Project CARS GO is coming to Android next month
After three years of silence, Project Cars Go was finally listed on the Play Store for pre-registration earlier this week. Well, it would appear Gamevil has finally got around to announcing the release date for this recent pre-registration listing. The official date is March 23, which is only a month away, so we won't have long to wait. While it seems unlikely that anyone would be excited about yet another branded CSR Racing knockoff, Project Cars Go is coming all the same. So if you'd like to take a look on release day to see how this one-tap racer will stack up, feel free to pre-register through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page to receive a notification when the game arrives.
PROJECT CARS GO GETS THE GREEN FLAG FOR MARCH 23 RELEASE ON IOS AND ANDROID
Accessible yet realistic mobile racer from Slightly Mad Studios and GAMEVIL is open for pre-registration and can be pre-downloaded ahead of launch date
LOS ANGELES – Feb. 12, 2021 – Project CARS GO (POGO), the mobile racing experience combining casual gameplay with high-fidelity graphics, is speeding into players’ pockets for free on Tuesday, March 23 for iOS and Android. Mobile developer and publisher GAMEVIL and Slightly Mad Studios’ latest mobile “One Touch” racing game is open now for pre-registration and can be pre-downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Players who pre-register before launch receive 100 Diamonds, POGO’s in-game currency.
POGO is an accessible mobile racing game that brings real-world vehicles and tracks to the casual gamer. The simple seat-of-your-pants One Touch racing mechanic is built for high-speed racing thrills on the go with realistic graphics and high-quality sound effects. Designed for motorhead grease monkeys and casual gamers alike, POGO will allow users to personalize and tune cars through easy-to-use comprehensive customization options. Options include various paints, patterns and liveries, alongside parts and upgrades, all of which can be added to the licensed vehicles in the game.
“Project CARS GO is a balanced mobile racing game which appeals to both die-hard racing fans and the casual mobile gaming audience,” said Kyu Lee, President at GAMEVIL COM2US USA. “The streamlined One Touch gameplay combined with real-life racetracks, cars and physics offers a unique mobile racing experience. Alongside the racing experts at Slightly Mad Studios, we have entered the final stretch for Project CARS GO. We can’t wait to share the final product come March.”
Players can accumulate and expand their automobile collection from real-world cars and brands ranging from historic racing pedigrees to futuristic concept models. Vehicle classes such as GT3, Open-Wheel, Prototype, Road and more are available to test skills on real-life racetracks and drag strips including:
● Race-tracks – Brands Hatch, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and more
● Drag race locations – Las Vegas, Long Beach, Singapore, and more
The pick-up-and-go mobile racer also includes various game modes to test the player’s driving abilities on the track. Modes include World tour, Daily & Manufacturer Invitationals, Time Trails and more, offering countless hours of fun yet exhilarating gameplay.
Project Cars Go now available on Android
Despite announcing that Project Cars Go would arrive on the 23rd, the game is here a day early. You can already download the title from the Play Store listing, though it would appear the servers won't be up for another hour. I suppose this is an easy way for the publisher to get everyone to cover the release before the game can be played, though it's not like it's hard to assume what kind of in-app-purchase-infested junk is contained within this one-tap racer. Still, if you're like to see for yourself how this CSR clone stacks up, you can grab a copy of Project Cars Go through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.
