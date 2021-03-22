While we wait for OnePlus to launch its next phone lineup, the company certainly hasn’t forgotten about its former flagships. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro from last year have consistently received updates. Keeping up with that streak, the latest Open Beta for the 8 and 8 Pro comes with a lengthy changelog and a whole bunch of bug fixes, in addition to the March security patch.
Among the improvements, you can expect speedier app loads and more reliable calls over 5G. OnePlus has made sure that Nearby Share doesn’t disappear from Google Photos and your device is discoverable by others over Bluetooth. There are a couple of new features, too, like you can now set up your OnePlus account with a phone number and add a time watermark to your photos. For finding that one specific issue that’s been bugging you all this while, you scan the entire changelog below:
- System
- OnePlus account now can be registered with the phone number in more countries or regions
- Optimized the startup speed of some apps to improve the user experience
- Fixed the noise issue of 5G calls
- Fixed the issue that the fingerprint pattern is not displayed on the screen (OP8 series only)
- Fixed the issue that WhatsApp cannot receive messages when it is in the background for a long time
- Fixed the issue in which the "Turn on automatically" in Dark Mode is disabled after the system update
- Fixed the disappearing issue with the animation of the voice assistant wake-up gesture
- Fixed the issue that no caller ID is displayed from the favorite contacts in Do Not Disturb mode
- Fixed the issue that the Setting interface displays abnormally under the split screen of call forwarding
- Fixed the flash issue with the Quick Reply in Landscape
- Fixed the issue that the status bar is displayed abnormally when using split-screen with the Chrome
- Fixed the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working
- Updated Android security patch to 2021.03
- Camera
- Newly added time watermark (Go to: Camera - Settings - Shot on OnePlus watermark - Time)
- Gallery
- Fixed the issue in which pictures are not displayed in the Gallery after they are copied to the DCIM category
- Fixed the issue that the Nearby Share button may disappear when using Google Photos
- Bluetooth
- Fixed the issue that the SCENARIO-BASED ENHANCEMENT switch is not displayed in the settings when OnePlus Buds is connected to the phone
- Fixed the issue that the device cannot be searched by other Bluetooth devices
- Message
- Fixed the issue of the incomplete dialog box displayed in landscape mode
- Fixed known issues with the SMS to improve functional stability (OP8 series only)
- Clock
- Improved the touch range of stopwatch buttons and improved the user experience
- Ambient Display
- Fixed the issue in which the AOD displays the wrong time sequence after setting up some languages as system languages
- Fixed the issue with AOD that the screen may flash when unlocking with fingerprint
- Fixed the issue with AOD that the screen may display red in some scenes
- Fixed the issue of blurred lines in AOD
- Network
- Fixed the failure issue with Wi-Fi
- Zen Mode
- Newly added the Tide Voice Medal (Complete 3 Zen Mode challenges with white noise to win this medal)
As always, this Open Beta will roll out to your OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro over the air if you’re already on a previous beta build. You can always switch from stable to beta by following the process OnePlus outlines. But in either case, make sure to back up your phone’s data to avoid any costly mishaps.
