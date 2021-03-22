Motorola is making flagship phones again, but budget phones are still the company's primary focus — the Moto G series is arguably what's keeping their ship from sinking. We've already seen a few G phones this year, but an upcoming model looks set to be their most ambitious attempt yet.

The folks over at XDA Developers managed to get their hands on details about an upcoming mid-range phone called the Moto G60. The device will have multiple SKUs, with memory, storage, and cameras being the differentiators.

It's expected to have a 6.78-inch 120Hz display, but it's not confirmed whether it'll be an LCD or an OLED panel. It will surely have a punch-hole camera, though, like most other recent Moto G handsets.

Regarding cameras, the XT2135-1 and the XT2135-2 models have a primary 108MP ISOCELL HM2 sensor, a 16MP ultrawide, and a 2MP unknown sensor. The XT2147-1, on the other hand, has a primary 64MP camera instead of the 108MP one. It even swaps out the 32MP selfie camera for a 16MP unit. Motorola is also working on new camera features such as low light AI, smudge detection, dual capture video, and a document mode.

The G60 will have a 6,000mAh battery and ship with Android 11 out of the box in Latin American and European markets. The launch shouldn't be too far away since the phone has already been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).