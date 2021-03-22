OnePlus is all set to completely reveal its 9 and 9 Pro flagship phones tomorrow in a live event. But T-Mobile is getting the party started early: the carrier posted both phones, including a full list of specifications, to its website a day early. At this point there have been so many leaks (and so many promotional posts from OnePlus itself) that there are few surprises left. But if you're looking for spoilers, here they are.

The pages were spotted and captured by T-Mo Report, and there's no reason to believe any of these hardware details are inaccurate, barring the usual possibility of human error. Both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will be based on the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 SoC, with typical form factors, "hole punch" front-facing cameras, 4500mAh batteries, and a distinct lack of headphone jacks. The Pro is slightly larger with a 6.7-inch 1440p "fluid" AMOLED screen, versus the standard 9's 6.55-inch 1080p panel. Both will apparently have 8GB and 12 GB RAM options and either 128GB or 256GB of storage, identical to the OnePlus 8 series.

The following ad was also spotted:

The leak says nothing about the phones' new Hasselblad camera modules, which appear to be the greatest focus (sorry) for OnePlus in this revision. There's also no mention of expanded wireless charging or enhanced screen tech, both of which have been confirmed by OnePlus itself. T-Mobile hasn't mentioned the likewise confirmed OnePlus Watch or the cheaper OnePlus 9R, expected to come to the Indian market first.

OnePlus will hold its reveal event tomorrow, March 23rd, at 10 AM US Eastern time.