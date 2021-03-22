Welcome to Monday, everyone. We have a packed roundup today after a busy weekend, and so I have a few standouts I'd like to share with everyone. First up is the original Bridge Constructor, an enjoyable game all about constructing bridges. Next, I have Siege of Dragonspear, a quality CRPG that lands somewhere in between Baldur’s Gate One and Two. Last but not least is Vengeance RPG, an indie ARPG that stacks up to titles like Diablo II. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 28 temporarily free and 43 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- SoftScanner - Document Scanner & PDF Scanner App $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pro Mp3 player - Qamp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- How much can I spend? Expense Tracker Premium $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lists $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Relax Sound $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- N°752 Out of Isolation-Horror in the prison $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Devil Twins: VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grow Heroes VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Brain Card Game - Boymate10 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cat town (Tap RPG) - Premium $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dinosaur Hunter - Jurassic Monster World 2021 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sanity - Escape From Haunted Asylum 3D Horror Game $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Triple Fantasy Premium $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Chess Art for Kids: Kindergarten to Grandmaster $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Color Link Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cyber Fighters: League of Cyberpunk Stickman 2077 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- D.B.System $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dungeon Shooter : The Forgotten Temple $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fill Expert VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- i Live - Gold Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Offline Tap tap cartoonist - Cartoon999 (VIP) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Real Dino Hunter - Deadly Dinosaur Hunting Games $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stroop Effect Test: Challenge and Test your Brain $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- DC Emoji Pro - Emojis for Discord & Slack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Black Army Diamond - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Planets Live Wallpaper Plus $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Sale
Apps
- Geometry PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Baggage - Packing list PRO (without ADS) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Cocktails Guide PRO (more functions without ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dividing Fractions $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Video Player - OPlayer $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- BMI Calculator PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Greek Mythology For Kids $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hydro Coach PRO - Drink water $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- KnowledgeBase Builder $10.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Any Router Admin: 192.168 Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Creative Rhythm Metronome $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Filter Calculator (RC, RL, LC, RLC) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Multitrack Engineer $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rain and Snow Doppler Radar - eRadar HD $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bluetooth Commander Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- BT/USB/TCP Bridge Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Incognito Browser Pro - Complete Private Browser $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Protect Note Pro $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Gunslugs 2 $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bridge Constructor $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dividing Fractions Math Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Redium Village $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sasaya $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sudoku Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vengeance RPG $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Math Shot Add and Subtract within 20 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Siege of Dragonspear $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mental Hospital VI - Child of Evil (Horror story) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mirages of Winter $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nobunaga's Shadow (Ninja RPG) $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Prison Run and Gun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SiNKR $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Star Vikings Forever $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- VGBAnext - Universal Console Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Whispering Willows $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- WalP Pro - Stock HD Wallpapers (Ad-free) $3.00 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- TWP3 LCD Watch Face for WearOS $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- CRiOS Carbon - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 5 days
- MacOs Big Sur - Dynamic Live Wallpaper $3.49 -> $2.19; Sale ends in 5 days
- One UI Circle - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Oxigen Square - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
