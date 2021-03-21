Earlier this week renders of a new Poco X3 Pro were spotted from familiar leakers. It seems like a release for this boosted version of the Poco X3 NFC, which has been out for about half a year, is immanent: now it's showing up in retailer listings, complete with a set of specs. It's mostly similar to the already-released device, but the text teases more RAM and storage, and a Snapdragon SoC we haven't heard of before.

Both the pages from Vietnamese online store Shopee and screenshots of the shop posted to Twitter have been removed as of the writing of this article, but XDA-Developers managed to grab some images and specs. The renders of the phone look nearly identical to the Poco X3 NFC, with an identical rear camera cluster and 6.67-inch screen. But according to the store page, this boosted version of the phone has an optional upgrade to 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage; the X3 NFC used only 6GB and 64 or 128GB of storage. The distinctive huge logo on the back, 33-watt fast charging, and power button-mounted fingerprint scanner remain.

Most interesting is the "Snapdragon 860" SoC, a model which as of right now, doesn't exist. Based on the Kryo 485 processor and Adreno 640 GPU in the specification list, this appears to be a small revision of the 855+, running at an identical max clock of 2.96GHz. While that would be somewhat outdated in terms of flagship devices, this isn't a flagship phone: the X3 NFC runs on an economical Snapdragon 732G and costs under $300.

With both the phone's look and its guts leaking, you can expect to spot this model in an official announcement sooner rather than later. Expect the price to be somewhere in the $300-400 range.