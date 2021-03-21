Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha titles, you're covered. This week, I have a popular PC dungeon crawler port, a card-based fighter themed around the Cobra Kai TV show, a visually impressive platformer inspired by Journey to the West, plus a new WTF listing. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the last week.

Best Games

Titles that offer fair pricing, enjoyable gameplay, polished interfaces, or are intriguing

Unruly Heroes

Unruly Heroes is a visually appealing platformer, and it's inspired by Journey to the West, a common theme on the Play Store. Still, it's the game's art and platforming that shines, and so I can confirm this is a solid title worth the asking price. While connections to Google Play Games don't appear to be working, that's really the only issue I've found, and I'm sure it will be fixed soon enough. So if you're looking for a quality platformer this week, then you should definitely check out Unruly Heroes.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins

Doctor Who might not be as popular as it was a few years ago, but the brand is still being pushed, and so someone imitated a lost phone game and slapped a Doctor Who skin on top. As far as lost phone games go, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins is a solid effort, and the game is even appropriately monetized, which is refreshing to see for a branded release. So if you're a Doctor Who stan, this is one of the better titles available that carries the brand.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Protect The Realm

Protect The Realm is a roguelike card game, and it just entered into early access, so it's still a work in progress. The core game is well thought out, and the art is pretty interesting, though the game can grow repetitive despite the procedurally generated content. Of course, if you love single-player roguelike card games, then you should get some enjoyment out of this release, so you might as well get in on the ground floor while the title is free.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

R.B.I. Baseball 21

It's almost spring, and so that means the yearly onslaught of baseball games is upon us. First up is R.B.I. Baseball 21, which is priced reasonably and does not contain any in-app purchases. As you would expect, little has changed from last year's release, though you can expect an updated roster, a new player creation mode, and play-by-play commentary. So if you're on the hunt for an official baseball game that won't break the bank, this is the series to look at on mobile.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Hamster Maze

The screenshots below don't really do this game justice. Sure, the graphics look simple, but it's the animations where the title shines. Watching as you control an adorable hamster that crawls across all manner of obstacles is the highlight of this release, so if you enjoy cute things as well as simple puzzle games, then you'll get a kick out of Hamster Maze.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 apiece

Sago Mini Train Adventure

Sago Mini is one of the more respected developers of children's games on Android, and Sago Mini Train Adventure is the studio's latest release. As you can see, this is a game themed around trains, and so the player will fill the role of the conductor, picking up new passengers as the train visits three separate worlds. Sago Mini Train Adventure is free to try, and if you like what you see, you can unlock the full title through a single in-app purchase.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.99 apiece

Average Games

Titles that may not be the best-of-the-best, but still offer fun and interesting mechanics

inLumio

This game is a bit too new-age for me, but it's a perfect title for our Covid times since it's built to help people cope with isolation. So it's more a well-being game than anything, which I found rather dull. Still, if you enjoy self-reflection and growing as a person through the search for meaning, then you should probably check out inLumio. At the very least, the game is totally free, so everyone is free to give it a try.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Om Nom A-mazing Candy

I don't know what's going on with ZeptoLab, but Om Nom A-mazing Candy sure could use some help in the art department. It's a simple game where you'll lead candies to your character, all while avoiding a spider. It works a bit like ChuChu Rocket, laying directional arrows on the floor to solve each puzzle. So if you're a fan of ChuChu, then you might enjoy this release, plus it's totally free, which may not be the case forever.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Argo's Choice: Visual novel, noir adventure story

Argo's Choice is a visual novel themed around a noir crime drama, and it offers art to match. Basically, this is a choose your own adventure game, though it lacks polish. There are sections of the game that are still untranslated, and even though the title boasts that your choices matter, they only matter so much, and once you've seen everything, there's little reason to revisit. So this is more a game where you'll play through a couple of times before you grow bored, which is fine enough for the asking price. Here's hoping the title receives a bit more polish in the coming months.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

Crash N' Burn

Crash N' Burn is a simple game all about crashing cars. And who doesn't like car crashes? Much like the many generic corridor games on the Play Store, you'll spend your time ramming into packs of cars in search of the highest score possible. As you play, you'll earn money that can be used for car upgrades, and there are 20+ vehicles to drive. It's a simple and familiar setup that will grow stale fast, but if you'd like to work out some aggression, this can be a fun title in short bursts.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Run Boggo Run Free!

I'm not sure why, but BuzzFeed recently released an auto-runner on the Play Store, and this is the free version that popped up this week. It comes from the creators of the Land Of Boggs, which appears to be a cartoon BuzzFeed offers through some sort of animation department that's pushing Boggs across the internet. Of course, it's not like you have to be familiar with the property to play this game since it's pretty simple. So if you enjoy auto-runners, or get a kick out of cheap/quirky animation, then you may enjoy Run Boggo Run.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IGjTQ0r5iLw

Mediocre Games

Titles that are buggy, unpolished, or offer aggressive monetization

Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee

Android Police coverage: Dungeon of the Endless has made its way to mobile, but it's a sloppy port

As much as I hate to say it, Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee is a mediocre release. Frankly, the game should have never been ported to mobile, as its design does not lend itself well to a small screen or tap-based gameplay. Sure, the developer added a new UI for mobile, but you can still tell that it's held back by the game's core design. On top of this, Dungeon of the Endless offers one of the worst introductions I've ever seen, leaving the player to muddle through unlit levels as they try to figure out the unintuitive tutorial, which is absolutely required if you've never played because this game offers plenty of mechanics the gameplay leaves totally unexplained.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Cobra Kai: Card Fighter

Android Police coverage: Cobra Kai: Card Fighter lands on Android, and it fails to pack a punch

Cobra Kai is a popular TV show, especially now that the third season is available, and so this game is meant to promote the show, but it does so poorly. This is a free-to-play title stuffed with in-app purchases, in-game currencies, wait times, and gacha collection/combining mechanics. You can play solo or PvP, and PvP is the driving force behind the game's greedy monetization. Worst of all, the combat sucks. It's drawn-out, boring, and annoying, all at the same time.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $49.99

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IN4oF9kZnr8

Mini DayZ 2

You have to wonder why the full version of DayZ wouldn't be able to run on Android. We already know Arma mods can run on the platform, thanks to PUBG, and so a 2D version of DayZ feels a bit dated at this point. Sadly it's clear monetization has really started to creep in. It's also sad to see that the title is online-only and is no longer open-world. So instead of going bigger with the sequel, things have been tweaked for a much more bite-size experience. Reviews have not been kind, so it would seem even the audience for this title isn't pleased with these changes.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $5.99 - $22.99

Leap Trigger

Leap Trigger is the latest augmented reality game to offer a twist on Laser Tag. So this game plays like a shooter, but you play in real life by pointing your phone's camera at your opponents. Like all AR games, good lighting is key, and so this is a game best played outdoors. It supports 1v1 and 4v4, so you can even play with a group of buddies if you can convince them to run around in public like idiots. Sadly the game is monetized poorly, so the best plan is to find a group that can all ignore the greedy IAPs.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Hunt Royale

Hunt Royale is an early access release from BoomBit Games, a studio pushing out all manner of lazy asset flips. This catalog shows how the Minecraft look of Hunt Royale is simply more lazy dev work, copying better games in order to create something that looks appealing to children that's ultimately stuffed with greedy in-app purchases. I mean, the game isn't even finished yet, and of course, it's monetized aggressively already. Kind of says it all, really.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $84.99

MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2021

MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2021 is the second baseball game in our roundup this week, and it comes from Glu. As you would expect from a Glu title, this is a game filled with in-app purchases. Worse yet, all of your progress from last year's title is useless. Why anyone puts up with such horrible treatment, I don't know, but I have a feeling those that played last year will once again excuse Glu's blatant anti-consumer behavior.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

WTF Game Of The Week

Titles that make you say "WTF"

The Baby In Yellow

As you can see, The Baby In Yellow offers a creepy atmosphere, all thanks to a ragdoll baby and its huge eyes that never quit staring at you. This is a game that was created during a game jam, and it is available on Itch.io, though it finally made its way to the Play Store this week. More or less, it's your job to watch this demon-like baby, and so hijinks will ensue. Still, you have to wonder who thinks up this kind of stuff, and so I have to say thanks, as this game is a perfect WTF listing. So if you're looking for an odd release that makes you say WTF, then you should definitely check out The Baby In Yellow.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

