Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today's roundup is sponsored by Deplike, a fantastic amp and effects tool for guitarists. This week I have the official arrival of the OnePlus Store app for the US and Canada, a dietary diary that offers an adorable mascot, and an interesting tool for testing wifi range. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last two weeks.

Featured App

Deplike

Deplike is a true-to-life amp and effects emulation app designed to give guitarists complete mobility without sacrificing on sound. In addition to features musicians would expect — like a tuner, metronome, backing track, and a virtual guitarist that allows players to hear and sample presets — Deplike is packed with digital amps and pedals modeled after some of the most iconic gear throughout history. Premium members can even share their favorite presets with other players in the Deplike community.

You can try four of Deplike's amps and two pedals for free right now, and you can unlock up to 15 amps and 21 pedals with your choice of a monthly subscription ($7.99 a month), an annual subscription ($36 a year), or a reduced one-time payment of $27 ($9 off) exclusively for Android Police readers.

Apps

OnePlus Store in United States & Canada

This release is the latest app from OnePlus, and it's a storefront app for those that live in the US and Canada. So if you've always wanted to purchase your OnePlus devices through the ease of an app, now you can. So far, reviews have not been kind, all thanks to the app's permissions, a reliance on the OnePlus account app, and lack of discount support. So it would seem OnePlus has more work to do to please its users with this release.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Otter - Diet Diary

Otter - Diet Diary is a cute food diary app where you can record your meals to then get responses from an adorable otter. Not only does this otter encourage good dietary habits, but he might even shame you a bit about your bad choices. Ideally, this should help people control their urges since the app contains both positive and negative reinforcement, which may be the kick in the pants some people need to get over their cravings.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

WifiNanScan App

WifiNanScan App is an interesting little release. This app was created for testing purposes, such as research. It can measure the distances between wifi sources, and so it can be a useful tool for devs and researchers that need to validate distance and range measurements. It's a niche tool, but it's pretty cool if you're into this kind of stuff.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

BiP Meet - Video Conference

BiP Meet is a new up-and-comer in the video conference arena, which is an area gaining popularity thanks to covid and all of the people working and attending school from home. Fifty hours a week are on offer for free, which should cover most people, and you can choose audio or video streams, so it's not like you have to always show your face. So if you're looking for a new video conference solution, BiP Meet might be a good place to start.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Swell

Social apps are all the rage, and so everyone and their mother has to release one. Swell is the latest entity to jump on this bandwagon. This is an app designed to encourage public conversations, and it's all voice-based. That's right, not only will you listen to people talk, you'll record yourself talking, which isn't weird at all, no siree. You can also create private groups if you'd prefer to keep your conversations a little more secluded. Of course, like any new app or service, there's hardly any content on offer, so there isn't much of a reason to use this app unless you enjoy talking into the void.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Pier 1

Pier 1 has released a new app this week, replacing the old title. As you would expect, this is a shopping app for Pier 1 products, though it's worth keeping in mind that Pier 1 was purchased by some Florida-based investment firm, and so the products offer a different range than some would expect, which may not appeal to longtime fans of the store's products. This is why there is a new app, so if you weren't aware of the recent buyout, it might come as a shock to see fewer rustic products than you're used to.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

WatchFaces for Mi Band 5 - Minimal Edition

WatchFaces for Mi Band 5 - Minimal Edition makes it clear exactly what this app is for. This is a third-party release, so it doesn't come from Xiaomi, just an enterprising dev. As the name states, you can expect to find minimal watch faces for the Mi Band 5 within.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Moto Camera Desktop Settings

Moto Camera Desktop Settings is a new release that offers a couple of slides to adjust your camera's tracking, which I would assume is helpful when using your phone's camera as a desktop cam. So if you're a Motorola user who likes to use their built-in cam for work meetings and the like, this new release should be helpful in that endeavor.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Tread™

Garmin is always pumping out new products, and since it's 2021, all these products offer tie-in apps. This week we have three new releases from the company, and the first is called Tread. Basically, this app ties into Garmin's new Tread navigator, a new tool marketed for off-roading so that everyone in the group can see where each person is on the map, alleviating any need to slow your roll as you run your truck ragged through piles of mud.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Garmin PowerSwitch™

Garmin PowerSwitch is the second release from the company this week, and this is an app that ties into a device that offers a way to connect to the vehicle's electronics. A physical PowerSwitch product will connect to your vehicle's electronic equipment so that you can control it remotely through this app. So if you'd like to amaze everyone with fancy remote control lightbars, this is the app for you.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Garmin Clipboard™

Garmin Clipboard is the third app from the company this week, and this is essentially an app for coaches. Through this app, coaches can get their athletes to log their workouts so that the coach can stay abreast of their team's accomplishments. While this app comes off kind of creepy, I'm sure there are plenty of coaches out there that could make good use of it.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Live Wallpapers

NATURE

Nature is the latest live wallpaper from Maxelus, and as you can see, it offers a pleasant nature wallpaper that changes throughout the day to mimic the rising and setting of the sun. Like most live wallpapers from this developer, you are free to try it out, and if you like what you see, you can pay a couple of bucks through an in-app purchase to unlock the rest of its features.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

