It's only been a week since the first Open Beta for OxygenOS 11 was made available to OnePlus 8T owners, but it's already time to update your phone again. Like last week's beta, there aren't a ton of new features in this patch, but considering the number of bug fixes included, it's a must-install for anyone on OnePlus's beta software.
This new update is primarily dedicated to squashing as many bugs as possible, including missing WhatsApp messages, ambient display glitches, and failed Wi-Fi connections. OnePlus 8T owners should also see improved startup speed on preinstalled apps as part of this version. Finally, the March security patch is bundled along with Open Beta 2.
If you installed the first Open Beta last week, you should get this new version as an OTA update. Otherwise, head over to OnePlus's forums for instructions on how to manually flash the ROM, and to check out the full changelog with all its included fixes. OnePlus's beta software is fairly reliable, though the company does recommend making a system backup before switching away from the stable channel.
Comments