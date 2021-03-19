This year hasn't been kind to Stadia, but Google can rest assured at least one major publisher is on its side. Earlier this week, Square Enix brought its hit JRPG Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age to the cloud-streaming platform, and its brand-new RPG-shooter Outriders is set to release next month. Stadia fans can look forward to another major title this fall, as Life is Strange: True Colors plans to go live on September 10th.

The fourth entry in the critically acclaimed supernatural adventure series, Life is Strange: True Colors is being developed by Deck Nine Games, the same team behind 2017's Life is Strange: Before the Storm. The game follows Alex Chen, a secret psychic whose powers allow her to view and manipulate the emotions of those around her. After her brother dies in a suspicious accident, Alex has to use her abilities to solve the mystery of his death while navigating drama throughout the small town of Haven Springs. You can check out the trailer above for a closer look at the story, along with a taste of the soundtrack.

True Colors sets a big shift for the series, as it moves away from the episodic releases that have defined the first three games. Instead, players can work through the entire story right at launch, without having to wait for new chapters to drop. You can pre-order Life is Strange: True Colors starting today.

If you're new to the series, both the original Life is Strange and its prequel, Before the Storm, are coming to Stadia this fall as part of Life is Strange Remastered Collection, complete with enhanced animation and graphics. There's no firm release date yet, but players who pick up the Ultimate Edition of True Colors will also get access to the Remastered Collection after it launches.