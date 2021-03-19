This story was originally published and last updated .
We've just learned that Boss Team Games will be bringing an all-new Cobra Kai fighting game to mobile. It's called Cobra Kai: Card Fighter, and as you can guess, it's a card-based fighting game. It's being developed by Gamaga and is already available for pre-registration. The game will be free-to-play (as if there was any question), and it will be officially released on March 19th.
Boss Team Games has been kind enough to publish an announcement trailer for Cobra Kai: Card Fighter, and it actually shows off gameplay. You can clearly see that this is indeed a card-based fighter, and of course, everyone's favorite characters from the popular Netflix show will make an appearance. While this upcoming release may confuse people, thanks to the existence of another Cobra Kai fighting game on consoles and PC, Cobra Kai: Card Fighter has no connection to Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues outside of the branding.
Sadly we already know that Cobra Kai: Card Fighter will be a free-to-play release, and the new Play Store listing already stipulates in-app purchases will be included. While we don't yet know how high these IAPs will go, it's pretty rare that branded mobile titles exist as anything other than cash grabs.
The gameplay will revolve around building out your dojo by choosing between Miyagi-Do Karate or Cobra Kaia. Building a deck of cards that are optimal against all opponents is your primary goal, much like any other card-based fighting game on mobile. Online tournaments will be available, and this where you'll be able to fight against real players, though this leaves the title open to possible pay-to-win mechanics. Extra content is expected to come to the game after release, though there's already talk of a "Sensei Pass," which has my alarm bells ringing.
I think it's safe to say which direction Cobra Kai: Card Fighter is headed, and somehow I doubt player enjoyment has even entered into the equation. While the TV show is great, Cobra Kai: Card Fighter does not sound promising. Sure, it looks fine in the video and pics above that conveniently don't show a single in-game menu, and yet all of the tell-tale signs that this game will land as a cash grab are already hinted at in today's PR. Of course, if you'd still like to check the game out when it's released on March 19th, you can pre-register through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page to receive a notification when it goes live.
Press Release
STRIKE FIRST, STRIKE HARD, AND SHOW NO MERCY IN COBRA KAI: CARD FIGHTER FOR iOS AND ANDROID DEVICES
New multiplayer collectible card fighting game based on the hit streaming series now available from Diversion3 Entertainment, their publishing arm Boss Team Games, and developer Gamaga
Beverly Hills, California – February 4, 2021 – Diversion3 Entertainment, LLC announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Sony Pictures Consumer Products to produce a free-to-play mobile game for iOS and Android based on the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai. The officially licensed game, entitled Cobra Kai: Card Fighter, is developed by mobile game developer Gamaga and will be available for pre-registration beginning today, in advance of its worldwide release on March 19, 2021.
Pick your path between Miyagi-Do Karate and Cobra Kai in story mode and PvP multiplayer tournament mode. In Cobra Kai: Card Fighter players are tasked to build their respective dojo, recruit familiar faces from the series, and train them to become All Valley Champions. Using cards based on a variety of karate punches, kicks, and throws, along with special attacks and combos for each fighter, Cobra Kai: Card Fighter offers a unique combination of fighting action and strategy.
“We’re thrilled to see Cobra Kai come to life in a whole new way,” said Showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. “It’s going to be so much fun for fans to fight as their favorite characters. We can’t wait to play too!”
Story Mode in Cobra Kai: Card Fighter takes players through the Cobra Kai narrative and showcases scenes from the series as you follow the direction of your sensei. Tournament Mode, meanwhile, lets players hop online to challenge friends to PvP multiplayer fights using any of the unlocked characters. Between bouts, players can head back to the dojo to train, build decks, level up belt ranking, and customize characters and cards to show off how far their fighters have come.
“Working on a franchise like Cobra Kai is a dream come true for us,” explained Gamaga producer Macarena Francia. “We think fans of the series will be overjoyed once they see how we’ve captured the spirit of Cobra Kai in this game.”
“We’re thrilled to be working with Boss Team Games to expand on the themes and characters from Cobra Kai,” added Jamie Stevens, EVP, Worldwide Consumer Products, Sony Pictures Entertainment. “Cobra Kai: Card Fighter does a great job of bringing the Cobra Kai universe to life in a fun and competitive package.”
Boss Team Games will be publishing Cobra Kai: Card Fighter for both iOS and Android mobile devices. Future content, including new characters, moves, cards, and more will be available via a special “Sensei Pass” at launch. Additionally, a robust tournament mode will be supported post-launch to give players an actual path to competing in the All-Valley Championship!
Go to www.cobrakaigame.com for future updates or find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram
About Gamaga
Gamage (www.gamaga.com), founded in 2009, is one of Chile’s most relevant independent game companies. Gamaga’s early releases have received world-wide recognition, including Banana Kong with over 150 million downloads and Operate Now Hospital, which has been downloaded over 30 million times in its first three years of operations.
About Boss Team Games
Boss Team Games, LLC is the recently formed publisher of video games based on iconic characters and franchises. Boss Team Games is the publishing arm of Diversion3 Entertainment responsible for the upcoming Evil Dead: The Game.
About Sony Pictures Consumer Products
Sony Pictures Consumer Products (SPCP) is the licensing and merchandising division of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group and Sony Pictures Television for Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), which is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services andtechnologies. SPE’s Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html.
About Cobra Kai
In the highly-anticipated return of two iconic characters, the arch-rivals from the legendary Karate Kid film series reunite over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. Now living in the affluent hills of Encino, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) leads an enviable life with his beautiful family, while running a successful string of car dealerships throughout the valley. Meanwhile, his high school adversary, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), whose life has taken a rocky turn, seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. Their lives inevitably become intertwined and the rivalry is reignited, setting forth the next generation of “karate kids” in COBRA KAI. COBRA KAI is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment . COBRA KAI is produced by Overbrook Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television.
Cobra Kai: Card Fighter now available on Android
Cobra Kai: Card Fighter arrived a little early last night, and so I've taken it for a spin. I can confirm that it's a blatant and uninspired cash grab looking to profit from the TV show's popularity.
When you first boot up the game, you have to work your way through a lengthy and annoying forced-tutorial, and once it looks like it's over, you still have to fight your way through two more matches to actually get to the main menu. The fighting is card-based, as expected, and it's utterly bland. Matches take too long, and this is thanks to the game's lengthy animations. You simply select the cards at the start of your turn, and then you sit and watch as these moves slowly unfold. The combat uses a simple rock-paper-scissors mechanic, and absolutely nothing feels organic about how this plays out, with your PC-controlled opponent constantly matching your moves, resulting in constant draws that prolong every match. Essentially the fighting is a tedious chore that takes way too long to conclude.
Worse yet, the game is monetized horribly. Despite the Play Store claiming the game only contains in-app purchases that range up to $5.99, I actually worked my way through the lengthy tutorial to reveal that the game's IAPs range up to $49.99. Most of these purchases are for in-game currency, though there is also an optional subscription for a play pass that will run you $5.99 a month for the chance of earning extra rewards.
Is it any wonder why the forced-tutorial conveniently hides these IAPs from you?
All in all, Cobra Kai: Card Fighter is everything that's wrong with mobile gaming. It contains a well-known brand to gain attention for what is otherwise a braindead mobile game filled with a pointless grind. No skill is required to play, and you can pay your way to success since the game also offers a PvP component, so ultimately the game is pay-to-win. None of this is new for mobile, but it's disgusting all the same. Of course, if you'd prefer to make up your own mind, you can grab the free install from the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.
Comments