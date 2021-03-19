Arlo is one of the leading smart home security companies out there, and its companion app is what you need to make the most of the hardware. While the iOS version of it has had a dark mode for a couple of years now, it's been woefully absent from the Android app. Fortunately, that's changing with the latest update.

Arlo has announced version 3.1 of the app that finally brings an eye-soothing dark mode to Android. You'll be able to manually select it from settings or let the app follow the system theme. Arlo's dark mode uses true-black tones, if you care about that.

However, since the update is rolling out in stages, you may have to wait a bit until it hits your Play Store account. To speed up the process, head over to our sister site APK Mirror and get the latest release right away.