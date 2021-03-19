Anker's Nebula projector lineup makes for some of the best affordable options on the market, and three of its most popular units have all just hit new lows as part of Amazon's Deal of the Day.

The most affordable projector, the Anker Nebula Capsule, isn't super-bright, and the 480p resolution is outright terrible in 2021. Still, with four hours of playback on a single charge, it's practically begging to join in on your camping trips this summer. Unfortunately, the Capsule is stuck running Android 7.0, so be prepared for some app incompatibility. If you're willing to spend some extra cash, the Nebula Solar offers a more traditional form factor with 400 ANSI lumens and a full 1080p resolution, and features Android TV 9.0 for streaming apps and Cast support.

For those looking for the best of the bunch, it's the Nebula Cosmos. With 900 ANSI lumens and a projection size up to 150 inches, it's perfect for binging Netflix on the big screen in your living room — or wherever you've got the wall space.

All three deals are good at Amazon through the end of the day. If you've been looking for the best way to watch Zach Snyder's Justice League this weekend, now's the perfect time to upgrade your home theater.