Welcome to Friday, everyone. We have an absolutely packed list of sales today, which means I also have some standouts worth sharing. First up is the console port SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, which is on sale for its first time. Next up is Chrono Trigger, one of the best JRPG's Square Enix has ever produced. Last but not least is Crashlands, a quality survival game from Butterscotch Shenanigans. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 24 temporarily free and 55 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. SMS Auto Reply - Autoresponder- Auto SMS Messages $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. QR/Barcode Scanner PRO $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Package Inc. $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
  2. Railways $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
  3. Traffix $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
  4. A Tale of Little Berry Forest: Fairy tale game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Archery Master Man-3D $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Be a Fish - VR Simulator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Cooking Speedy Premium: Fever Chef Cooking Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Dungeon Corporation S: An auto-farming RPG game! $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Egyptian Pyramids Virtual Reality Roller Coaster $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Everybody's RPG: Reborn $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Intergalactic Space Virtual Reality Roller Coaster $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Portal Dogs $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Realistic Sniper Shooter 3D - FPS Shooting 2021 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. VR Pirates Ahoy - Underwater Shipwrecks Voyage $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Brain Card Game - Boymate10 4P $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Connect - colorful casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Shadow Knight Premium: New Fighting Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Sudoku Ultimate PRO(No Ads)- Offline sudoku puzzle $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. 3D Sun Watch Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Golden Clock 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Treasure Mechanism Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Baby Sleep PRO 🍼 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
  2. EasyJoin - A decentralized communication system $14.99 -> $9.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. CloudPlayer™ Platinum cloud music player $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. FTP Server $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. SSH Server $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Sniffer Wicap Pro $7.49 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Travel Tracker Pro - GPS tracker $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Chess PGN Master Pro Key $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Crashlands: Story-driven Crafting ARPG $6.99 -> $4.75; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Levelhead - Infinitely challenging platformer $6.99 -> $4.75; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Cult Manager Tycoon $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. 1942 Pacific Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Farm Invasion USA - Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Sanitarium $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom $11.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. CrossWords 10 Pro $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. DRAW CHILLY $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Hatsune Miku Logic Paint $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Hero Generations $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Planet Genesis 2 - 3D solar system sandbox $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Toca Boo $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Toca Builders $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Toca Cars $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Toca Hair Salon Me $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Toca Hair Salon 2 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Toca Lab: Elements $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Toca Life: Neighborhood $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Toca Pet Doctor $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Toca Train $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. WHO IS AWESOME $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. Add and subtract within 20 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. AntVentor: Point and Click puzzle adventure $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. Redsun RTS Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. RPG Ascendants: Power Rising $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel $4.73 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.) $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
  31. FINAL FANTASY IV $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
  32. Adventures of Mana $13.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
  33. Secret of Mana $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
  34. FINAL FANTASY III $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
  35. FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL $11.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in ?
  36. VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH $17.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Athena Icon Pack - Squircle Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Fiction REBORN $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Finesta KWGT $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Flamingo KWGT $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Frizzy KWGT $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Aphemis KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Bilfy Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Painting - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Pixurr Wallpapers - 4K, HD Walls & Backgrounds $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Crispy 3D - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Crispy HD - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days