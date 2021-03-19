Welcome to Friday, everyone. We have an absolutely packed list of sales today, which means I also have some standouts worth sharing. First up is the console port SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, which is on sale for its first time. Next up is Chrono Trigger, one of the best JRPG's Square Enix has ever produced. Last but not least is Crashlands, a quality survival game from Butterscotch Shenanigans. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 24 temporarily free and 55 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games