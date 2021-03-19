Welcome to Friday, everyone. We have an absolutely packed list of sales today, which means I also have some standouts worth sharing. First up is the console port SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, which is on sale for its first time. Next up is Chrono Trigger, one of the best JRPG's Square Enix has ever produced. Last but not least is Crashlands, a quality survival game from Butterscotch Shenanigans. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 24 temporarily free and 55 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- SMS Auto Reply - Autoresponder- Auto SMS Messages $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- QR/Barcode Scanner PRO $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Package Inc. $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Railways $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Traffix $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- A Tale of Little Berry Forest: Fairy tale game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Archery Master Man-3D $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Be a Fish - VR Simulator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cooking Speedy Premium: Fever Chef Cooking Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Corporation S: An auto-farming RPG game! $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Egyptian Pyramids Virtual Reality Roller Coaster $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Everybody's RPG: Reborn $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Intergalactic Space Virtual Reality Roller Coaster $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Portal Dogs $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Realistic Sniper Shooter 3D - FPS Shooting 2021 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- VR Pirates Ahoy - Underwater Shipwrecks Voyage $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Brain Card Game - Boymate10 4P $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Connect - colorful casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shadow Knight Premium: New Fighting Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sudoku Ultimate PRO(No Ads)- Offline sudoku puzzle $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- 3D Sun Watch Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Golden Clock 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Treasure Mechanism Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
Sale
Apps
- Baby Sleep PRO 🍼 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- EasyJoin - A decentralized communication system $14.99 -> $9.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- CloudPlayer™ Platinum cloud music player $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 6 days
- FTP Server $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SSH Server $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sniffer Wicap Pro $7.49 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Travel Tracker Pro - GPS tracker $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Chess PGN Master Pro Key $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Crashlands: Story-driven Crafting ARPG $6.99 -> $4.75; Sale ends in 2 days
- Levelhead - Infinitely challenging platformer $6.99 -> $4.75; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cult Manager Tycoon $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 1942 Pacific Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Farm Invasion USA - Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sanitarium $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom $11.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- CrossWords 10 Pro $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- DRAW CHILLY $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hatsune Miku Logic Paint $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero Generations $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Planet Genesis 2 - 3D solar system sandbox $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Toca Boo $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Toca Builders $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Toca Cars $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Toca Hair Salon Me $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Toca Hair Salon 2 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Toca Lab: Elements $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Toca Life: Neighborhood $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Toca Pet Doctor $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Toca Train $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- WHO IS AWESOME $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Add and subtract within 20 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- AntVentor: Point and Click puzzle adventure $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Redsun RTS Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- RPG Ascendants: Power Rising $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel $4.73 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.) $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY IV $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- Adventures of Mana $13.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- Secret of Mana $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY III $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL $11.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in ?
- VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH $17.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Athena Icon Pack - Squircle Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Fiction REBORN $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Finesta KWGT $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Flamingo KWGT $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Frizzy KWGT $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Aphemis KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bilfy Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Painting - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixurr Wallpapers - 4K, HD Walls & Backgrounds $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Crispy 3D - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- Crispy HD - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
