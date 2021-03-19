The Samsung Galaxy S21 series, thanks to the Snapdragon 888, performs exceptionally well — it can play any Android game you throw at it. But if you were looking to indulge more in the cloud-gaming side of things, you'll be happy to know that these phones are now officially supported by Amazon Luna.

It was only a few months ago that Amazon's cloud gaming service debuted for Android phones. The list, at launch, included a few devices from Google, OnePlus, and Samsung, including the Galaxy S10, S20, Note10, and Note20 series.

Amazon Luna is now compatible with even more Android devices from @Samsung including the S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra phone 📲 — Amazon Luna (@amazonluna) March 18, 2021

Since Luna is still in early access, you'll need to request an invitation. The service offers two tiers currently. There's a $5.99/month Luna Plus tier that offers games like Metro Exodus, Control, and GRID. If you're looking for a larger selection to choose from, you can opt for the $14.99/month Ubisoft Plus subscription.

Luna doesn't have a dedicated Android app, so you'll need to access it from the Chrome browser (version 86 or higher). You can pair your phone with Amazon's $49.99 Luna controller or use a PlayStation 4/Xbox One controller to play games.