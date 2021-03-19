The Samsung Galaxy S21 series, thanks to the Snapdragon 888, performs exceptionally well — it can play any Android game you throw at it. But if you were looking to indulge more in the cloud-gaming side of things, you'll be happy to know that these phones are now officially supported by Amazon Luna.

It was only a few months ago that Amazon's cloud gaming service debuted for Android phones. The list, at launch, included a few devices from Google, OnePlus, and Samsung, including the Galaxy S10, S20, Note10, and Note20 series.

Since Luna is still in early access, you'll need to request an invitation. The service offers two tiers currently. There's a $5.99/month Luna Plus tier that offers games like Metro Exodus, Control, and GRID. If you're looking for a larger selection to choose from, you can opt for the $14.99/month Ubisoft Plus subscription.

Luna doesn't have a dedicated Android app, so you'll need to access it from the Chrome browser (version 86 or higher). You can pair your phone with Amazon's $49.99 Luna controller or use a PlayStation 4/Xbox One controller to play games.