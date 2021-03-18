The latest entries to the Pixel line are not really about blazing-fast performance, and by passing on the top-tier chipset in favor of a Snapdragon 765G for the flagship Pixel 5, Google made that pretty evident. This doesn't mean the company is completely disregarding smartphone gaming, though. The Android 12 developer preview 2 has visual proof of a "game dashboard" we had previously heard about.

The feature is currently hidden, but the folks at 9to5Google managed to enable it and give us a look. The dashboard is rather simple and definitely not one of the most elaborate gaming tools we've seen on Android — check out Armory Crate on the ASUS ROG Phone 5 for comparison. The Pixel menu has four buttons at the top for quick access to the screenshot and screen recording tools, FPS settings, and the DND mode.

There are two large boxes below the quick toggles, but one of them is empty at the moment. The other one will let users stream their gameplay to YouTube directly. Given that this is an early build of Android 12, we can expect the game dashboard to change in both looks and functionality over time.

It seems likely that it will be exclusive to Pixels as it's part of the “com.google.android.systemui” class instead of the usual “com.android.systemui.”

For more about Android 12, check out our ongoing series coverage here, or bookmark our regularly updated changelog and check back in later. If you want to install the developer preview on your own device, find out how in our Android 12 download guide.