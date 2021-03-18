You can get your hands on a good Android tablet, but app support on Android is still lacking and the user experience still doesn't hold a candle to Apple's iPad. While Android 12 may not do much to change this, it could introduce an easier way to multitask.

The second developer preview of Android 12 has a hidden taskbar in the Pixel launcher that was spotted by Mishaal Rahman. It appears at the bottom of the screen and is persistent across the UI, making it easier to switch between apps. You can see it in action in the tweet below.

Here's a screen recording pic.twitter.com/jqBSwY7lA9 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 17, 2021

Mishaal notes that the taskbar will only appear on large-screen devices, presumably tablets and foldables. However, it's anyone's guess as to whether the feature will actually make it to the final release of Android 12.

For what it's worth, DeX mode on Samsung tablets already has a similar implementation which makes the interface more similar to that of desktop operating systems like Windows and macOS.

For more about Android 12, check out our ongoing series coverage here, or bookmark our regularly updated changelog and check back in later. If you want to install the developer preview on your own device, find out how in our Android 12 download guide.