YouTube TV isn't as affordable as it used to be, so any additions that increase the value without jacking up the price are more than welcome. If you're a subscriber, you may be happy to learn that the service has picked up seven new channels.

The list contains BET Her, Teen Nick, Nick Toons, Nick Jr., Dabl, MTV2, and MTV Classic. This shouldn't come as a surprise as these additions were already announced last year. They now join some better-known ViacomCBS channels like Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, and MTV that are already available on YouTube TV. These channels should already be available in your Custom Live Guide.

Your $64.99/month YouTube TV subscription now includes over 85 live channels, in addition to YouTube Originals. There's also a new add-on, Entertainment Plus, which includes Starz, Showtime, and HBO Max for an additional fee of $30/month. But if you're more into sports, you may want to check out the Sports Plus add-on that was launched last year.