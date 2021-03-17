The Asus ROG Phone 5 is one of the most powerful phones you can buy today, but all that performance doesn't come cheap. You'll have to shell out more than $1,000 to get your hands on one, which makes durability that much more important. Asus didn't hold back on making its design as large and chunky as necessary to fit in a Snapdragon 888, 16GB of RAM, and dual 3,000mAh batteries at each end of the phone. Unfortunately, if you thought a phone as bulky as the ROG Phone 5 would hold up decently in a durability torture test, well — brace yourself.

The video from Zack at JerryRigEverything starts off well enough, with the ROG Phone 5's Gorilla Glass Victus picking up the expected scratches at a Mohs hardness level of 6. The metal edges of the phone manage to pick up some additional scratches from Zack's pocket knife, but overall, it seems like the phone is surviving the usual gauntlet of trials as well as you'd expect.

It isn't until the bend test that everything goes sour. On the first bend, the phone manages to crack along the antenna line built into the chassis. Though things are still functional at this point, the haptic module inside the ROG Phone 5 does get damaged, omitting a hissing noise rather than the usual vibration. A second bend from the front breaks the display for good, although the Victus glass covering it manages to hold strong. A final bend finds another weak point along the side USB-C port, shattering the back glass and killing the handset for good.

All in all, it's not what you want to see from any phone, much less a $1,200 gaming beast like this. Check out the video via the embed above for the full breakdown.