This story was originally published and last updated .
You undoubtedly spend a lot of time at your computer these days. Whether you're constantly needing more peripheral ports, you wish there was an easier way to access all of your login information with biometric authentication, or you'd really like to have some RGB lighting for after-work gaming sessions, there's a solution that can do it all. Introducing the LANQ PCDock series of products, available to back now on Indiegogo.
The LANQ PCDock is an intelligent smart hub packed with a slew of features designed to help you get more done while sitting behind your desk. It comes in three different versions: The standard PCDock smart hub, the PCDock Pro stand for single monitors, and the PCDock Pro Max for dual monitors.
The trio features an integrated fingerprint reader with Windows Hello support, an embedded Wi-Fi module to boost wireless performance, a high-end bluetooth module to easily pair and use cordless peripherals, and two USB-C and USB-A ports for added productivity and convenience.
In addition, the PCDock Pro and PCDock Pro Max both come with an integrated 15W fast wireless charger to keep your favorite mobile device topped off at all times, plus RGB LED lighting to make after-work activities — like watching movies or gaming — even more enjoyable.
Back the LANQ PCDock on Indiegogo today
If you'd like to help bring the LANQ PCDock to market, you can back it on Indiegogo right now. Pledges for the standard PCDock start as low as $99 (50% off), the PCDock Pro starts at $148 (45% off), and the PCDock Pro Max starts at $198 (40% off). Keep in mind that early bird slots are limited, so if you want to lock in the best price, you should submit your pledge now. This campaign is expected to close by the end of March.
Interested in a sponsored post or other advertising options? Fill out this form.
Comments