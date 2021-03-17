Despite its long-standing acclaim as the keyboard app to beat on Android, SwiftKey hasn’t played nice with Google’s own Pixel 4 and 4 XL since back when they launched in 2019. The handy swipe-to-delete gesture has been broken on the two phones for over a year, and it's only now that the app is gearing up to patch it. If the latest update to SwiftKey beta is any indication, a proper fix for the issue is just around the corner.

I love @SwiftKey and I always disable Flow because I use the swipe right to left gesture to erase the last word, but on the Pixel 4 it's horribly broken and doesn't erase 90% of the time. Extremely frustrating. Please fix @SwiftKey. pic.twitter.com/HkFauQRO5v — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) October 23, 2019

Our own Artem spotted how unreliable SwiftKey’s swipe-to-erase feature was on his first day with the Pixel 4. As you can see in the video above, the gesture frustratingly fails to work as expected most of the time. SwiftKey’s team did acknowledge this issue was specifically for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL (other Pixels weren’t affected) in a complaint filed in October 2019 but avoided tackling it for a very long time.

Changelog We’ve fixed a bug that was affecting swipe-to-delete gestures on Pixel 4s devices.

Translator will no longer crash if device is rotated when in use.

With the latest beta, SwiftKey has finally implemented a fix, and we are hopeful that it will soon trickle down to the stable release. You can check out SwiftKey beta v7.7.4.6 by downloading it from the Play Store or APK Mirror.