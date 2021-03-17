This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung is doing a good job updating its devices to Android 11 so far, updating many of them ahead of the schedule the company published last year. It's the Tab S6's turn today, picking up One UI 3.1 and the March security patch in the process.
Like the Tab S7, the S6 is skipping One UI 3.0 and jumping straight to the latest version, making this a significant update for the tablet. As well as the standard One UI 3.1 features, tablets are getting extras of their own, such as becoming a second screen or a drawing pad for select Samsung laptops running Windows 10.
The update is available now for the LTE model in Germany as build number T865XXU4CUB7 and weighs in at 2.2GB, so you'll want to make sure you have enough space. The Wi-Fi variant shouldn't be too far behind, and the update should reach other countries soon.
Three more devices
Three more devices are being updated to One UI 3.1, according to SamMobile. The Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note10 Lite, and Galaxy A71 4G are all now receiving the upgrade. The Note10 Lite and S10 Lite were already running Android 11/One UI 3.0, but the A71 is jumping straight from One UI 2.5 to 3.1.
