Samsung's been killing it with its mid-range offerings lately. We loved last year's Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 — between those and the higher-end S20 FE, the company had a lot to offer those of us who didn't want to drop a grand on a phone in 2020. Today, Samsung announced three new additions to its sub-flagship lineup: the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72. They've got some big shoes to fill.

Violet A52.

The phones' designs are nearly identical, with the only real difference being size: the A72 is a bit larger, with a 6.7-inch screen to the A52's 6.5-incher. All three phones are packing high-refresh rate displays, with the A52 and A72 at 90Hz and the A52 5G at 120. Each comes in four colors: violet, blue, black, and white. Samsung has thankfully dropped the glossy plastic finish of older A-series phones for a more refined matte look, and the phones are IP67 water- and dust-resistant — a significant upgrade over last year's models.

The A52 and A72 run on Snapdragon 720G chips, while the A52 5G has a 750G (which is, obviously, 5G-capable). You can get any of them with six or eight gigs of RAM, and the non-5G A52 also has a four-gig option. And they've all got beefy batteries — 4,500 mAh in the A52 and 5,000 in the A72.

The A52 5G in "Awesome Black."

Camera setups are also largely the same across devices. Each has a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide shooter, and a 5MP f/2.4 macro. But while both A52 models have a fourth "depth" camera, the A72 has an infinitely more-useful eight-megapixel 3x telephoto lens.

The blue A72.

Samsung is continuing its commitment to long software support with these phones: the A52, A52 5G, and the A72 are all guaranteed three OS version updates and at least four years of security patches.

Releasing three devices with such similar designs, features, and names is probably going to confuse some less-techy shoppers, but by and large, the phones look like solid upgrades to their 2020 counterparts. Pricing and availability haven't yet been announced, but last year's A51 retailed for $400, and the A71 was $600. If Samsung can manage similar price tags this year, it's probably got another set of hits on its hands.