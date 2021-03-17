Rumors of OnePlus releasing a smartwatch in Q1 were finally put to rest when the company took to Twitter to confirm that they would be announcing one alongside the OnePlus 9 series. While it did a good job of keeping details about the wearable under wraps, a new leak tells us almost everything we'd like to know.

According to reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal (via Pricebaba), the Watch will have a 46mm circular dial and be available in both standard and LTE variants. If you were expecting OnePlus to experiment with colors, you might be disappointed to learn that it'll only be available in silver and black.

You asked for it. You're getting it. — OnePlus 2 (@oneplus) March 12, 2021

According to a follow-up tweet by Ishan, the watch doesn't seem to be running on Wear OS. This doesn't necessarily reduce the appeal as it looks like it will be chock-a-block with features. The IP68 rated wearable will support automatic workout detection, a swimming mode, sleep and stress tracking, heart rate monitoring, and an SpO2 sensor — it has a lot in common with the OnePlus Band.

On the smart features front, there's support for calls and notifications, music control, and the ability to control OnePlus TVs. There's 4GB of onboard storage, probably to play music offline via Bluetooth earphones. OnePlus is bringing its Warp Charge tech to the watch, with a 20-minute top-up apparently providing a week's worth of battery.

There's no word on pricing or availability yet but we expect to find out more on March 23.