The OnePlus 9 doesn't have many secrets left to hide, so if you're just counting down the days until you can upgrade, there's a new way to shop for your next phone. OnePlus has finally launched an app for its online storefront in the US and Canada after previously launching a similar marketplace in India, and it's ready to accept pre-orders after next week's launch event.

For the most part, this new app seems to mirror the full website experience without adding anything unique. Teasers for the OnePlus 9 series are scattered across the Recommended tab, current promotions on the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T can be found in the phone section, and a special St. Patrick's Day giveaway lets you try your chances at winning a new handset or accessories like the OnePlus Buds Z.

Right now, the only app-exclusive deals to be found are upcoming vouchers for $100 off the OnePlus 8 series and $50 off the OnePlus Nord series. These coupons are set to go into effect tomorrow, and it's entirely possible they'll be reflected on the desktop store as well. The app also features a dedicated tab for months-old press releases from OnePlus, along with a support page for troubleshooting and warranty policies.

You can grab the app from the Play Store, or download the APK from APK Mirror.

OnePlus Store in United States & Canada Developer: OnePlus USA Corp Price: Free