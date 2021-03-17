At this point we're running out of details to spoil for the new OnePlus 9 series, but OnePlus itself has a long history of hyping up its tech before the full phone reveal. So it is today with a new forum post: this one's explaining some of the new features going into the screen on the OnePlus 9 Pro. In particular, it's boasting of improved refresh rate power management and touch systems.

First, OnePlus is boasting that its Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide backplane on the screen can dynamically adjust the refresh rate, between 1Hz and 120Hz. There's some pretty deep material science going on here, but the gist is that the new screen tech will automatically adjust the OLED's refresh rate as needed based on what's being displayed.

So if you're scrolling through a list or playing an action game, you'll get the full speed, but if you're just displaying a static image, your screen might refresh only once a second. OnePlus says that this lets the screen on the 9 Pro consume "up to 50% less power" while matching the refresh performance of last year's model. Adaptive refresh rates aren't new technology, but OnePlus says it's the first to achieve this with such a wide 1Hz-120Hz range in a phone.

OnePlus says that the 9 Pro also improves its touch response. Hyper Touch, as the company calls it, syncs the touch input of the screen and the phone's processor at up to six times the speed of conventional systems. OnePlus is claiming a reduction in latency for touch inputs of as much as 30 milliseconds—a crucial advantage in multiplayer gaming.

We'll have to wait to get our hands on the OnePlus 9 Pro (and hopefully some cheaper models that include at least some of these tools) to see how much of a difference they really make. The phone has been extensively leaked already, but the official announcement is set for March 23rd, next Tuesday.