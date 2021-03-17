Earlier this year, Google Lens hit 500 million downloads on the Play Store. For an app that isn't pre-installed on many devices, this milestone does point out how helpful it really is, and it's only getting better thanks to a new update that makes it easier to select the images you want to be analyzed.

The image picker to the left of the shutter button will no longer redirect you to your device's file manager. Instead, as spotted by 9to5Google, this will now open a new gallery view that gives you quick access to your screenshots — the images you'll most likely want to import.

As you can see above, the new gallery view places the eight most recent screenshots at the top and the rest of the pictures on your phone right below.

Since Google Lens is updated through the Google app, make sure you're on version 12.8 or above to see this new feature — you can get the latest version from APK Mirror.