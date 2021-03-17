The settings on Android 12 have stopped looking so cool. You may remember that in Developer Preview 1, we were introduced to a ghastly blue shade in the submenus. Well, it's not there anymore with Developer Preview 2.

Left: DP1 / Right: DP2

In addition to dropping the blast of periwinkle in the settings, the notification shade has also returned to standard white from a slightly bluer shade in the first preview.

Left: DP1 / Right: DP2

And since we have the not-so-dark dark theme in our view, we should also mention that backgrounds have been brightened up by a few notches to a level of gray you'd find on most turtlenecks. The normal theme also seems to have been grayed down as well. There's also a new, heavily-stylized design for the toggle to turn on a few individual features across the settings menus.

For more about Android 12, check out our ongoing series coverage here, or bookmark our regularly updated changelog and check back in later. If you want to install the developer preview on your own device, find out how in our Android 12 download guide.