RedMagic phones have historically been great at gaming but not much else, and it doesn't look like things will change with Series 6. After ZTE launched an exclusive Chinese version of the handsets in cooperation with Tencent earlier this month, the company today has announced Series 6 for the global market. The phones will go on sale in April and start at $600, equipped with a 165Hz screen and the Snapdragon 888 processor.

The RedMagic 6 and the RedMagic 6 Pro are mostly identical. Apart from the color differences (black for the Pro, silver for the regular variant), they share the same exterior design that screams "gaming" thanks to its RGB lighting and complex textures. They both sport active cooling and the same Snapdragon 888 processor, and they both have a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with an eye-watering refresh rate of 165Hz (complemented by a multi-touch sampling rate of up to 360Hz). Regarding the battery, both come with the same 5,050mAh battery that capable of charging at up to 66W. The difference lies in the details: The regular RedMagic 12 "only" has 18GB of RAM while the Pro variant has 12.

RedMagic 6.

Like their predecessors, the new RedMagic phones do their best to make gaming an absolute bliss. There are the signature hardware 400Hz shoulder triggers and a headphone jack, allowing you to stay charged up while using your wired headset. And on the software side, RedMagic promises up to 100 in-depth game adaptions for its RedMagic OS 4.0 based on Android 11. Some intelligent CPU, GPU, and memory scheduling features are supposed to shorten loading times, and there is a RAM boost compression technology that's advertised as making 12GB of memory behave like 18 — not like 12 isn't ample.

RedMagic 6 Pro.

The camera array doesn't protrude from the back, which is rare these days. On both phones, you'll find the same hardware, with a 64MP primary shooter accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle and an unspecified 2MP lens we presume to be a macro. Despite the stellar specifications, I wouldn't expect stunning results from the camera setup — these are gaming phones first and foremost.

Specs Display 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 20:9, 2400x1080, 165Hz variable refresh rate (60/90/120/165), peak brightness 630 nits, 360Hz multi-touch sampling rate, 500Hz single-touch sampling rate Software RedMagic OS 4.0 based on Android 11 CPU Snapdragon 888 RAM & Storage RedMagic 6 Pro: 16GB/256GB

RedMagic 6: 12GB/128GB

Both: LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage Battery RedMagic 6 Pro: 5,050mAh dual cell battery with 66W quick charging

RedMagic 6: 5,050mAh with 66W quick charging Rear camera Sensors: S5KGW3+HI846+OV02A10

Resolution: 64MP+8MP+2MP

FOV: 78.3°+120°+78°

Pixel Size: 0.8μm+1.12μm+1.75μm

Aperture: F1.79+F2.2+F2.4

Slow Motion: 1080P at 240fps, 720P at 480fps

Time-Lapse: Yes

up to 8K video shooting at 30fps Front camera 8MP, 1.12μm, f2.0 Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6E 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, dual nano-SIM, NFC, USB-C Bands SA+NSA: compatible with both standalone and non-standalone modes

5G: NR n41/n78

2G+3G+4G:

GSM 2/3/5/8

WCDMA B​1/2/4/5/6/8/9/19

CDMA/EVDO BC0/BC1

TD-LTE B34/B38/39/40/41

FDD-LTE B​1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B18/B19/B20/B26/B28/B66 Miscellaneous Active cooling system, under-display fingerprint sensor, headphone jack, RGB light strip, 400Hz dual shoulder triggers Starting prices RedMagic 6 Pro: $699/ €699/ £599

RedMagic 6: $599/ €599/ £509

The RedMagic 6 starts at $599 while the RedMagic 6 Pro will be available for $699. Pre-orders will open on April 9 (with a chance to win a pair of RedMagic's true wireless earbuds), followed by open sales on April 15 in the US, the UK, and Europe.