Stadia's still here, and it's still getting new games. New in the sense that they're new to Google's streaming platform, not in the sense that no one has played them before. On March 18th you can pick up the 2D craft-em-up Terraria for $10, and (deep breath!) Square Enix's Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age — Definitive Edition is on the store now. It's $32, a temporary discount from $40.

But if you're looking for something to play without spending an extra dime, and you're also a Stadia Pro subscriber, 2K has your back. (And it would probably appreciate some microtransaction purchases, wink wink.) Starting today through 9 AM Pacific time on March 23rd, NBA 2K21 is free to play for Pro subscribers. That includes the online multiplayer. The game is on sale for just under $20.

Stadia's also hosting a selection of games with significant discounts, some for half off. There are a lot of Ubisoft Assassin's Creed titles on the discount list, but other notables include Immortals: Fenyx Rising, Marvel's Avengers, Borderlands 3, various Tomb Raiders, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. The games are on sale for everyone, but Pro subscribers get even deeper discounts.