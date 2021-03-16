Pocket is all about spotting something interesting and saving it for later, when you have time to really dig into that article. But exactly how much time you have is crucial: are we talking a thirty minute bus ride, or a five minute, um, personal break? A new addition to the app allows you to sort your saved sites and articles based on how long it will take to read them.

To sort by read time, simply tap the search bar, then tap the new read time icons (above). You can then search the more restricted results with a text query. The new feature seems to be rolling out to the latest version of the app (which we have on APK Mirror), but not all at once: it's likely that this is a server-side switch. Pocket says that more users on Android and iOS should get the feature "gradually."

A text search with the "Long Reads" tag attached.

It isn't rocket science: the Pocket app scans the article for a word number and gets a rough estimate of how long it will take to read through it. Naturally you might find yourself taking more or less time, based on your reading speed and your personal interest. But as a means of gauging which article you want to tackle with your limited time, the new tool is great.