Just a day after Motorola pushed out some of its very first Android 11 updates to the Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power, the company is keeping up its momentum. Motorola and Verizon have finally brought Android 11 to the Moto Edge+, alongside its first security update in three months.
In addition to Android 11 enhancements like chat bubbles and conversations within notifications, this update also fixes some major bugs on the Moto Edge+, including the inability to place calls or connect to data while using Verizon's 5G network. Motorola is also bundling in Android's March 2021 security patch, and improving how data traffic is measured while using mobile hotspot.
Motorola originally committed to just a single major software update for the Moto Edge+ after its launch last year, before eventually promising Android 12 would indeed arrive on its flagship phone. Considering it took a full six months for Android 11 to become available for the Edge+, don't expect to see another major update on this phone until 2022.
