We're just a week away from the official unveiling of the OnePlus 9, which makes this the perfect time to find some great deals on last year's model. Both Amazon and OnePlus itself currently have the 128GB OnePlus 8 marked down to $499, $200 off its usual price, with a free pair of Buds Z included with your order if you buy directly from OnePlus.

The stores are each selling unlocked versions, so you should be able to take your new phone to any supported network. It's hard to beat the OnePlus 8 on specs at this price: It's powered by a Snapdragon 865 and 8GB of RAM, features a 90Hz OLED display, and it's all backed by a massive 4300mAh battery. You can check our review out here to learn more.

Although this isn't the lowest price we've seen on the OnePlus 8 in recent weeks, it is the cheapest we've ever seen it on Amazon. You'll have to give up those earbuds, though — they aren't included when buying through the retailer.