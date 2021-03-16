Google has launched a new website for parents on families.google today. But if you were hoping for a whole slew of new and improved parental controls for Android, Chromebooks, and Google Accounts all collected in one central place on the web, you might be disappointed. The website is merely a resource that gives parents an overview of which tools there are for safeguarding their kids online and what they need to look out for.

Google Families is mainly aimed at parents whose kids are just getting started with their online life. Google says it's comprised of "detailed guides that spell out how to approach your kids’ technology use from organizations like Common Sense Media, ConnectSafely, Family Online Safety Institute, Headspace, PBS KIDS and Sesame Workshop." And of course, you can also find details on Google's own family and kids products on the site, including the company's parental controls tool Family Link.

Google has also teamed up with meditation app Headspace for a new Headspace Breathers series that will debut weekly on YouTube and YouTube Kids going forward.

While it's great to see Google creating resources for parents, we'd prefer to get better and more granular parental controls. The company has introduced a few new Family Link features today, but apart from the "always allowed" apps that ignore screen time limits, there isn't too much exciting going on. Here's to hoping that the new family website is a sign that Google is ready to step up its game, and that we might even get a web version of Family Link someday.