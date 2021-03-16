Communications gear company Jabra has a coupon code that works sitewide that can get you 40% off any headset the site offers — from speakerphones made for the office all the way over to already-discounted items including refurbished headsets.

That means you can grab the Jabra Speak 750 certified for Microsoft Teams for $197 instead of $329. Maybe you just need a mono Bluetooth headphone to take calls? The Talk 55 is $60 — $40 off. Heck, dive into the deals section and see if you can snag a refurbished pair of Elite 85h. You can check out these ANC headphones for as little $84 or $56 off.

And what's great about the coupon code is that it can apply to your entire cart!

*We tried it on a variety of products and found that it probably won't work on video conferencing stuff, but if you're in the mood to take a dive and make a cheap and heavy haul, do use promo code tg694hffv at checkout.

Good luck out there.