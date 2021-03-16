While Lastpass has started enforcing its new rules designed to push users towards a premium plan, Dropbox is moving in the opposite direction. Beginning in April, all Dropbox users will have access to Dropbox Passwords, the passwords manager first launched last summer for Plus and Professional accounts, albeit with some major limitations.

If you're on Dropbox's free Basic plan, you'll be able to store up to 50 passwords, with support for automatic syncing across three devices. Unlike the updated free tier on Lastpass, the Basic version of Passwords allows you to choose which three devices you've selected, so you aren't locked into mobile or desktop exclusively. You'll also be able to share passwords from your Dropbox account, though that feature won't be live at launch.

You can sign up for Dropbox's waitlist to gain access to the free tier of Passwords as soon as it's available for all users.