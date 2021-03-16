Disney+ launched in mid-November 2019 to throngs of eager fans — shortly before getting crushed under the weight of so many people trying to stream the first two episodes of The Mandalorian all at once. Despite the usual array of growing pains, Disney has developed a wildly successful streaming service with an incredible catalog of movies and series. It's so popular that the Disney+ app has now crossed 100 million downloads on the Play Store, only 16 months after it launched.

The timing of this threshold is coincidentally interesting given that Disney announced just last week that it had reached 100 million subscribers. We can't know how many people have signed up and cancelled during this time, so there's no direct correlation to be drawn between subscribers and the platforms they're using, but it still suggests a pretty high portion of viewers are watching through Android phones and tablets, or set-top boxes and televisions running Android TV.

Netflix still holds the lead among streaming services with 200 million subscribers, and Amazon can claim second place with its 150 million subscribers on Prime Video. Disney+ holds up third place with 100 million, but if the 40 million Hulu (also majority-owned by Disney) subscribers are to be counted, the gap between second and third place gets a lot smaller.

Unlike Netflix, Disney+ hasn't (yet) had a big boost to install numbers thanks to preinstalls on devices like the Nvidia Shield and several TVs. However, the download numbers have been helped along by a lot of promos like the 3 months given to Chromebook users in the US and a few special package offers and giveaways available through partners like Verizon.

Of course, if we're just looking at install counts, it's going to take a while to catch up to the one billion Netflix already holds. Thanks to massively successful titles like Wandavision and The Mandalorian making it hard to look away, plus a new movie just about every two weeks, Disney+ is likely maintain a pretty rapid pace and may. Just remember, the company is promising 100+ new titles every year, and that's not going to be difficult for a company that owns the rights to Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and almost every animated princess in history.