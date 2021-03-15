Onn is Walmart's in-house brand of electronics, and it currently offers a wide range of products, including TVs, headphones, speakers, and even tablets that compete with Amazon's Fire lineup. Further expanding its scope, the brand is preparing to release a seemingly affordable Android TV stick that may prove to be competition for the Amazon Fire TV Stick and the Google Chromecast 3rd Gen.

The stick showed up in a new FCC listing and was spotted by @AndroidTV_Rumor. It runs Android 10 and supports up to 2K streaming, which further makes us believe that it'll be priced affordably. The pictures also show a Bluetooth remote with hotkeys for Google Assistant, YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max.

So @Walmart is launching a 2K #AndroidTV Stick (SDM8821) under its own brand, "Onn.". That's an Askey FCC listing though it seems from @SDMCtech (DV6073S). @AmlogicPR S805Y SoC, Android TV 10, certified for @Netflix and @PrimeVideo. And @Google's Reference Design Remote (G10). https://t.co/QFvWZAcoLK pic.twitter.com/P4Uz7AeFfV — Android TV Guide (@AndroidTV_Rumor) March 15, 2021

Since sticks aren't very convenient to plug in, especially in scenarios where TVs are mounted, Walmart has bundled in an HDMI extension cable that should help alleviate the convenience.

There's no word on when to expect the Android TV stick to debut, but if the listing is any indicator, it shouldn't be long before we see it.