The Play Store recently received a new title for pre-registration, and it's an upcoming Walking Dead game themed around strategic survival-based gameplay. It's called The Walking Dead: Survivors, and it would appear the game has been in the works since at least November 2020, judging by the official Facebook page. Well, as of this weekend, those in the US, Germany, and Russia can pre-register for the title in anticipation of the upcoming launch.



Gameplay courtesy of Uptodown

Even though the Play Store listing for The Walking Dead: Survivors doesn't offer a trailer, fans from testing regions have already uploaded gameplay videos, and so you can see how this game plays in the video above. The Walking Dead: Survivors is a standard kingdom builder, isometric view and all. This isn't surprising since the only other game under Galaxy Play Technology Limited's account is a generic kingdom builder. Of course, The Walking Dead: Survivors will also offer survival mechanics, and so you'll search for survivors and supplies as you build out your camp.

If the gameplay video doesn't offer a clear enough picture of what to expect from The Walking Dead: Survivors, perhaps this screenshot will. As you can see in the image above, the game is filled with timers, currencies, and all manner of buttons cluttering the screen. So there's no doubt the game will arrive as a free-to-play title, not that the release date has been revealed yet.

So there you have it. Some no-name developer/publisher has somehow secured the license for a Walking Dead game, and it looks just as bad as you would expect. Slapping a well-known brand on top of garbage is a common occurrence on the Play Store, and so the upcoming release for The Walking Dead: Survivors looks to be more of the same. Still, if you'd like to receive a notification whenever the game is released, you can now pre-register for The Walking Dead: Survivors on the Play Store if you happen to live in the US, Germany, or Russia.