The official Tomb Raider account on Twitter has just tweeted that there's a new Tomb Raider game coming to mobile, and it's called Tomb Raider Reloaded. It's currently in development under Emerald City Games in cooperation with the Square Enix London mobile team, and it's slated to arrive sometime in 2021.
Check out this brand-new teaser trailer for Tomb Raider Reloaded, developed by our friends at Emerald City Games & the Square Enix London mobile team – coming to your mobile device in 2021! pic.twitter.com/I7ZLjMtpaq
— Tomb Raider (@tombraider) November 23, 2020
Not only does the tweet above reveal that a new Tomb Raider game is coming to mobile in 2021, but it also offers a teaser trailer. Sadly this trailer is less than a minute long and only shows off a pre-rendered scene. While this video does little to reveal what we can expect from the game, it's apparent that its style offers something a little more cutesy when it comes to Lara's design, something that may not appeal to longtime fans.
Sadly there's little else to go on, so your guess is as good as mine when contemplating what type of game Tomb Raider Reloaded will be. Of course, my curiosity got the better of me, and I looked up Emerald City Games on the Play Store and came across Lionheart: Dark Moon, a generic RPG filled with in-app purchases, which is a little worrying. So if I had to hazard a guess, I'd bet that Tomb Raider Reloaded will land as a cash-grab, because frankly, that's all we ever get when it comes to branded releases. While I hope that I'm wrong, I'm guessing there's a reason why zero gameplay was shown off in today's announcement. Hopefully, more details will come to light as development progresses.
Tomb Raider Reloaded has entered into its first soft launch
PocketGamer has revealed that Tomb Raider Reloaded has entered into a soft launch in select territories. Those that live in Thailand and the Philippines can now check the game out. We've known this game would be officially released sometime in 2021, but now that it's clearly reached a more significant public testing phase, we should be nearing that release date. Sadly Square Enix and Emerald City Games still haven't provided a single screenshot, let alone a trailer that contains actual gameplay, though an enterprising YouTuber has uploaded a gameplay video recorded during early access, which you can watch below.
Gameplay video courtesy of Mike Fringe
As you can see, Tomb Raider Reloaded is an uninspired top-down shooter where you'll work your way from room to room in an effort to collect in-game currency by spinning a roulette wheel at the end of a stage. So if you were hoping for a quality Tomb Raider game, it looks like you're out of luck.
