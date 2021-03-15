The official Tomb Raider account on Twitter has just tweeted that there's a new Tomb Raider game coming to mobile, and it's called Tomb Raider Reloaded. It's currently in development under Emerald City Games in cooperation with the Square Enix London mobile team, and it's slated to arrive sometime in 2021.

Check out this brand-new teaser trailer for Tomb Raider Reloaded, developed by our friends at Emerald City Games & the Square Enix London mobile team – coming to your mobile device in 2021! pic.twitter.com/I7ZLjMtpaq — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) November 23, 2020

Not only does the tweet above reveal that a new Tomb Raider game is coming to mobile in 2021, but it also offers a teaser trailer. Sadly this trailer is less than a minute long and only shows off a pre-rendered scene. While this video does little to reveal what we can expect from the game, it's apparent that its style offers something a little more cutesy when it comes to Lara's design, something that may not appeal to longtime fans.

Sadly there's little else to go on, so your guess is as good as mine when contemplating what type of game Tomb Raider Reloaded will be. Of course, my curiosity got the better of me, and I looked up Emerald City Games on the Play Store and came across Lionheart: Dark Moon, a generic RPG filled with in-app purchases, which is a little worrying. So if I had to hazard a guess, I'd bet that Tomb Raider Reloaded will land as a cash-grab, because frankly, that's all we ever get when it comes to branded releases. While I hope that I'm wrong, I'm guessing there's a reason why zero gameplay was shown off in today's announcement. Hopefully, more details will come to light as development progresses.