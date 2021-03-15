This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung kickstarted its February 2021 patch rollout a bit early this time, with the European Galaxy S20 line being the first recipient. Now, these latest Android security updates are spreading to the US, starting with the unlocked Galaxy S20 models and the Note20 Ultra, and more recently followed by a couple of older and budget devices on AT&T and Verizon.
You can expect more Galaxy flagships and mid-rangers to join the list in the coming weeks if Samsung sticks to its course of pushing timely security patches. These updates often follow a phased release, so you may need to wait for it to reach you, though you can always give it a manual check under Settings > Software Update.
Here are all Samsung phones that have been updated to the February 2021 patch in the United States, with the latest entries highlighted in bold:
Galaxy S21 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy S21: RP1A.200720.012.G991USQU1AUAG, released February 5
- Galaxy S21+: RP1A.200720.012.G996USQU1AUAG, released February 5
- Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G998USQU1AUAJ, released February 9
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S21: G991USQU1AUAG, released February 11
- Galaxy S21+: G996USQU1AUAG, released February 11
- Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: G998USQU1AUAG, released February 11
Galaxy S20 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S20: G981U1UES1CUA2, released February 1
- Galaxy S20+: G986U1UES1CUA2, released February 1
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988U1UES1CUA2, released February 1
- Verizon
- Galaxy S20 FE: RP1A.200720.012.G781VSQU2DUB8, released February 25
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G988USQU1DUB7, released February 25
- Galaxy S20+: RP1A.200720.012.G986USQU1DUB7, released February 25
- Galaxy S20: RP1A.200720.012.G981VSQU1DUB7, released February 25
- AT&T
- Galaxy S20: RP1A.200720.012.G981USQU1DUB5, 1.5GB, released March 2
- Galaxy S20+: RP1A.200720.012.G986USQU1DUB5, 1.6GB, released March 2
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G988USQU1DUB5, 1.6GB, released March 2
Galaxy S10 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy S10+: RP1A.200720.012.G975USQS4FUA1, released February 19
- Galaxy S10: RP1A.200720.012.G973USQS4FUA1, released February 19
- Galaxy S10e: RP1A.200720.012.G970USQS4FUA1, released February 19
- Galaxy S10 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G977UVRS5EUA4, released February 19
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S10 5G: G977TUVS5EUA4, released February 19
- Galaxy S10: G973USQS4FUA1, released February 25
- Galaxy S10+: G975USQS4FUA1, released February 25
- Galaxy S10e: G960USQS9FUB2, released February 21
Galaxy S9 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy S9: QP1A.190711.020.G960USQS9FUB2, released February 22
- Galaxy S9+: QP1A.190711.020.G965USQS9FUB2, released February 22
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S9+: G965USQS9FUB2, released February 21
Galaxy Note20 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N986U1UES1CUA1, released February 2
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Note20: N981USQU1DUB5, released February 24
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N986USQU1DUB5, released February 24
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.N986USQU1DUB57, released February 25
- Galaxy Note20: RP1A.200720.012.N981USQU1DUB7, released February 25
- AT&T
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.N981USQU1DUB5, 2.1GB, released March 1
- Galaxy Note20: RP1A.200720.012.N986USQU1DUB5, 2.1GB, released March 1
Galaxy Note10 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note10: RP1A.200720.012.N970USQS5EUA1, released February 8
- Galaxy Note10+: RP1A.200720.012.N975USQS5EUA1, released February 8
- Galaxy Note10+ 5G: RP1A.200720.012.N976VVRS5EUA1, released February 8
- AT&T
- Galaxy Note10: RP1A.200720.012.N970USQS5EUA1, 225MB, released February 10
- Galaxy Note10+: RP1A.200720.012.N975USQS5EUA1, 230MB, released February 10
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Note10: N970USQS5EUA1, released February 7
- Galaxy Note10+: N975USQS5EUA1, released February 7
- Galaxy Note10+ 5G: N976USQS4DUB1, released February 24
Galaxy Note9
- Verizon: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS7FUA1, released February 16
- AT&T: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS7FUA2, 183MB, released February 16
- T-Mobile: N960USQS7FUA1, released February 19
Galaxy Z series
- Verizon
- Galaxy Z Fold2: RP1A.200720.012.F916USQU1DUB7, released February 25
- AT&T
- Galaxy Z Fold2: RP1A.200720.012.F916USQU1DUB5, 1.6GB, released March 2
- Galaxy Z Flip: RP1A.200720.012.F700USQU3DUB6, 1.3GB, released March 9
Galaxy A series
- Verizon
- Galaxy A50: QP1A.190711.020.A505USQSBCUAA, released February 18
- Galaxy A10e: QP1A.190711.020.A102USQU9BUB1, released March 10
Galaxy tablets
- AT&T
- Galaxy Tab S5e: QP1A.190711.020.T727AUCU1CUB2, 559MB, released March 2
- Galaxy Tab A (8.4): QP1A.190711.020.T307USQU5BUA3, 127MB, released March 10
Updated to reflect new devices from AT&T and Verizon.
Karandeep Singh and Corbin Davenport contributed to this article.
Comments